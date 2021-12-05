Barclays Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €150.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.13 ($171.73).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €132.75 ($150.85) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €134.62. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.