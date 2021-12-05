IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

INAB stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

