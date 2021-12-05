Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.58%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

