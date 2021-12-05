Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

