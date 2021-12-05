Tkb Critical Technologies 1’s (NASDAQ:USCTU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Tkb Critical Technologies 1’s (NASDAQ:USCTU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 6th. Tkb Critical Technologies 1 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Tkb Critical Technologies 1’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:USCTU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Tkb Critical Technologies 1 has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

