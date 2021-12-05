Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €7.40 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €6.40 ($7.27) to €6.60 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

