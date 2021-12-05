Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 8th (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Splash Beverage Group had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of SBEV opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

