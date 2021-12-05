Iron Spark I Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Iron Spark I’s (NASDAQ:ISAA) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 6th. Iron Spark I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Iron Spark I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ ISAA opened at $10.04 on Friday. Iron Spark I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Iron Spark I by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

