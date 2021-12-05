United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $126.79, but opened at $121.98. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $121.98, with a volume of 61 shares.

Specifically, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $815,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $687.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.70.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

