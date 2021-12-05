Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Down 9.8% After Insider Selling

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) dropped 9.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 17,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 652,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Specifically, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,461. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

The firm has a market cap of $548.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Personalis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Personalis by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

