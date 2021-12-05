Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.86, but opened at $48.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 48,761 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

