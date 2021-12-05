EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Head-To-Head Survey

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Copart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EzFill and Copart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Copart 34.25% 28.37% 21.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EzFill and Copart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Copart 0 2 6 0 2.75

Copart has a consensus price target of $160.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Copart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copart is more favorable than EzFill.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EzFill and Copart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Copart $2.69 billion 12.83 $936.49 million $4.14 35.17

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Summary

Copart beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

