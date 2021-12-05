True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.

TUERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TUERF opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.