CubeSmart to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

