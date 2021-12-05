Toll Brothers (TOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TOL opened at $68.26 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

