Inotiv (NOTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NOTV opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.04 million, a P/E ratio of -107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.