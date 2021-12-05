Inotiv (NOTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NOTV opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.04 million, a P/E ratio of -107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $60.66.
NOTV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
