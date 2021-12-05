Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

POWL stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of 810.67 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 3,466.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Powell Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Powell Industries by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Powell Industries by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Powell Industries by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

