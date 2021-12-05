Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $429.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.24.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $435.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.13. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 107.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

