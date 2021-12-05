Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.17.

SRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

SRC opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 62.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 335,273 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 28.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

