Truist Securiti Weighs in on Public Storage’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

NYSE:PSA opened at $335.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.14. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

