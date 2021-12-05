SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 167,753 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 134,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

