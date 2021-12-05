Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $4.05 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

