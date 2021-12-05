Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective (down from $2.40) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FURY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $37,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

