Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £349,750 ($456,950.61).

Michael de Picciotto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Michael de Picciotto bought 100,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

LON AML opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,694 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,861.50. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.