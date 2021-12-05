Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £349,750 ($456,950.61).
Michael de Picciotto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Michael de Picciotto bought 100,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).
LON AML opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,694 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,861.50. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
