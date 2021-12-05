Insider Buying: K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($39,848.45).

Shares of K3C opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £243.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 535 ($6.99). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 337.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

