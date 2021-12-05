SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Steve Francis Sells 20,243 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,488.28).

On Thursday, November 11th, Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of SIG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total value of £39,935 ($52,175.33).

On Wednesday, October 6th, Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of SIG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 49.02 ($0.64) on Friday. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £579.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHI shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

