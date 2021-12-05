Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.25). CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

Several research firms recently commented on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.69. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

