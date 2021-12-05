Thore Cash (TCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $132,131.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $18,437.82 and $132,131.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.00326056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

