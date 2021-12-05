MediShares Market Capitalization Tops $3.52 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $203,497.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00240952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

