Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.65 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $106,898.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00146390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00181916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.91 or 0.08431607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.95 or 0.00631713 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,326,846 coins and its circulating supply is 54,069,773 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

