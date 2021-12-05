TENT Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $661,000.32 and $107,209.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.22 or 0.00377497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00161353 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00091986 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000141 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

