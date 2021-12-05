Bionic Price Up 37% Over Last Week (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bionic has a total market cap of $57,507.50 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bionic has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.34 or 0.00398133 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $766.79 or 0.01562834 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bionic Coin Profile

Bionic (CRYPTO:BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bionic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

