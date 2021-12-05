Island Coin (ISLE) 1-Day Volume Tops $98.00

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Island Coin has a market cap of $126,373.67 and approximately $98.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Island Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Island Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Island Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.88 or 0.08410364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00082873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.01 or 0.98809436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Island Coin Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,172,804,530,503 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin . The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin

Island Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Island Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Island Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Island Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Island Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Island Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.