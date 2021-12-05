Tiger King Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Tiger King has a market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $434,782.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.88 or 0.08410364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00082873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.01 or 0.98809436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

