Tendies 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,369.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $311,974.03 and $69,369.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00239510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

