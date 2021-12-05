MileVerse Market Cap Hits $46.96 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, MileVerse has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $46.96 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.67 or 0.08397087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,465.75 or 0.98405098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002671 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,221,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

