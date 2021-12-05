Metronome (MET) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Metronome has a total market cap of $64.85 million and $90,180.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00010573 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.67 or 0.08397087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,465.75 or 0.98405098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,626,367 coins and its circulating supply is 12,454,173 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

