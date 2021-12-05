DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $21.91 million and $142,491.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.67 or 0.08397087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,465.75 or 0.98405098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

