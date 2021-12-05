Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after buying an additional 674,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after buying an additional 392,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after buying an additional 183,029 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

