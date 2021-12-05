Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 450,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,588 shares of company stock worth $377,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

