ABB’s (ABB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,471. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. ABB has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.