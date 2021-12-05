The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Market Capitalization Tops $10.21 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $1.01 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Crypto Prophecies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.44 or 0.08376842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00083036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.21 or 0.98259557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,797,934 coins and its circulating supply is 86,811,045 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.