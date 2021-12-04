CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $3,151.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012197 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,730,131 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

