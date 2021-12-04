LiteCoin Ultra Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $3,544.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,691.12 or 1.94897724 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

