National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

NTIOF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTIOF. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

