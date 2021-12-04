Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $8.88 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $8.88 million and $66,774.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.00329415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,474,288 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

