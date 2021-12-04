Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.900-$10.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.90-10.20 EPS.

DG stock traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,806. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day moving average of $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

