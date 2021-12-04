ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $129.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 77.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016582 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001211 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,348,556,543 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

