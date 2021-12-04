Zloadr (ZDR) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zloadr has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $135.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00237353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

