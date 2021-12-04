Equalizer (EQZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $540,877.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $540,877.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.36 or 0.08313003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,263.28 or 0.98279535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

